December 9, 2018 12:49 pm

Calgary police searching for missing elderly man

By Digital Journalist  Global News
Police say 80-year-old Clifford Emmett was last seen around 7 p.m. on Friday and has memory challenges due to a health condition.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who has been missing from his Taradale home since Friday.

Clifford Emmett, 80, was last seen at his home around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Emmett suffers from health conditions that have an impact on his memory.

Emmett is described as a five-foot-seven, 195-pound man who is balding but has some salt-and-pepper hair as well as hazel eyes.

Police say Emmett is also clean shaven and wears glasses.

He may be driving a 2003 black Ford F-150 with the licence plate MKZ057.

Anyone with information on Emmett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

