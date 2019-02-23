Several Vancouver schools back on the chopping block, school board report shows

School closures are back on the table in Vancouver.

The Vancouver School Board quietly released a draft long rage facilities plan on Friday afternoon, naming more than two dozen elementary and high-schools that are in danger of getting shut down.

The 30 schools listed in the report have been identified as being low in enrollment and at high risk in an earthquake.

New schools considered as possibilities include: Thunderbird, Cunningham, Henderson, Nootka, Champlain Heights and Windermere Sec. Several schools also on list were part of 2016 closure debate: Carleton, McBride, Queen Alexandra …#bced https://t.co/I2LmTC1FYk — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) February 23, 2019

The following schools are on the list:

Bayview Elementary

Queen Elizabeth Elementary

Queen Mary Elementary

Britannia Elementary

Grandview Elementary

Queen Alexandra Elementary

Admiral Seymour Elementary

George T. Cunningham Elementary

Tecumseh Elementary

Tecumseh Annex

Waverley Elementary

John Henderson Elementary

Sir Alexander MacKenzie Elementary

Walter Moberly Elementary

Pierre Elliot Trudeau Elementary

Sir Guy Carleton Elementary

Champlain Heights Elementary

Champlain Heights Annex

Captain James Cook Elementary

Dr. H. N. MacCorkindale Elementary

Sir John Franklin Elementary

Hastings Elementary

Dr. A. R. Lord Elementary

Graham D. Bruce Elementary

Collingwood Annex

Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary

Nootka Elementary

Renfrew Elementary

Thunderbird Elementary

Windermere Secondary

The school board said these are not formal recommendations, just possibilities.

The last time schools were put on the chopping block was in 2016, all in an effort to save money and get students into seismically safe schools.

Twelve schools were originally up for debate that year, resulting in several protests and contentious public meetings.

Trustees only voted on 11 schools after Britannia Secondary was the only school removed from the list of possible closures. In the end all the schools were saved.

That same year, the province eventually fired the district’s entire school board after several staff members went on medical leave after heated debates at a public meeting.

The school board said Friday there will be a round of public consultations before the board makes a final decision.

The draft plan will be presented for board approval in April 2019.

