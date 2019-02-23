Several Vancouver schools back on the chopping block, school board report shows
School closures are back on the table in Vancouver.
The Vancouver School Board quietly released a draft long rage facilities plan on Friday afternoon, naming more than two dozen elementary and high-schools that are in danger of getting shut down.
The 30 schools listed in the report have been identified as being low in enrollment and at high risk in an earthquake.
The following schools are on the list:
- Bayview Elementary
- Queen Elizabeth Elementary
- Queen Mary Elementary
- Britannia Elementary
- Grandview Elementary
- Queen Alexandra Elementary
- Admiral Seymour Elementary
- George T. Cunningham Elementary
- Tecumseh Elementary
- Tecumseh Annex
- Waverley Elementary
- John Henderson Elementary
- Sir Alexander MacKenzie Elementary
- Walter Moberly Elementary
- Pierre Elliot Trudeau Elementary
- Sir Guy Carleton Elementary
- Champlain Heights Elementary
- Champlain Heights Annex
- Captain James Cook Elementary
- Dr. H. N. MacCorkindale Elementary
- Sir John Franklin Elementary
- Hastings Elementary
- Dr. A. R. Lord Elementary
- Graham D. Bruce Elementary
- Collingwood Annex
- Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary
- Nootka Elementary
- Renfrew Elementary
- Thunderbird Elementary
- Windermere Secondary
The school board said these are not formal recommendations, just possibilities.
The last time schools were put on the chopping block was in 2016, all in an effort to save money and get students into seismically safe schools.
Twelve schools were originally up for debate that year, resulting in several protests and contentious public meetings.
Trustees only voted on 11 schools after Britannia Secondary was the only school removed from the list of possible closures. In the end all the schools were saved.
That same year, the province eventually fired the district’s entire school board after several staff members went on medical leave after heated debates at a public meeting.
The school board said Friday there will be a round of public consultations before the board makes a final decision.
The draft plan will be presented for board approval in April 2019.
