Kelowna Rockets take road-trip win in shootout against the Spokane Chiefs

The WHL Kelowna Rockets took a 4-3 win against the Spokane Chiefs in Washington state on Friday night after the tie game was forced into a shootout.

The opening goal of the game was scored about five minutes into the first period, putting Kelowna in the lead.

Leif Mattson made the Rockets’ point, his 21st goal of the season.

Spokane’s Riley Woods tied the game on a power play two minutes later.

Kelowna goalie James Porter made 19 saves on net in the first period alone.

James Porter stickin' with it. pic.twitter.com/2rgDaQSJI1 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2019

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote improved their score to 2-1, for his 30th goal of the season on a five-on-three power play into the second period.

Alex Swetlikoff made it 3-1 for the Rockets before the end of the second period on a power play.

Into the third period, Kelowna’s Luc Smith and Schael Higson are called for offsetting minors, setting up Spokane on the power play and their second goal of the night.

Luke Toporowski marked the point for the Chiefs.

With less than 30 seconds on the clock, the Chiefs’ Luc Smith scored to tie up the game and force overtime.

Three-on-three overtime was scoreless, forcing the shootout.

Kelowna’s Lassi Thomson and Nolan Foote scored in the shootout for the win.

.@foote_nolan, cool as a cucumber, nets your insurance goal of the game in the shootout. Check out more #InsuranceGoals right here: https://t.co/2iIrkUik3O pic.twitter.com/LQ8UmRjLsg — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2019

Spokane shooters Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Adam Beckman failed to score on Porter’s net.

Spokane outshot Kelowna 43-30.

Kelowna’s record improves to 25-29-4-1.

.@LiamKindree9 and Ted Brennan both played in their 100th @TheWHL game tonight! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/edhVFXK6oP — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2019

Kelowna is back at home Saturday to host the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

WHL Outcomes for Friday, Feb 22:

Prince George Cougars 2 – 1 Kamloops Blazers

Portland Winterhawks 2 – 4 Tri-City Americans

Victoria Royals 0 – 4 Vancouver Giants

Seattle Thunderbirds 3 – 2 Everett Silvertips

Kootenay Ice 0 – 4 Prince Albert Raiders

Calgary Hitmen 4 – 5 Regina Pats

Moose jaw Warriors 4 – 2 Swift Current Broncos

Saskatoon Blades 2 – 6 Brandon Wheat Kings

Red Deer Rebels 1 – 2 Edmonton Oil Kings

Medicine Hat Tigers 3 – 6 Lethbridge Hurricanes

