OHL Roundup: Friday, February 22, 2019

GUELPH, Ont. – Isaac Ratcliffe scored a hat trick as the Guelph Storm defeated the Erie Otters 4-1 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Keegan Stevenson also scored for the Storm (31-16-10) and Anthony Popovich made 28 saves.

Alex Gritz opened the scoring midway through the first for Erie (23-31-3), which got 27 stops from Cole Ceci.

Guelph was scoreless on five power plays and the Otters failed to convert on their two opportunities.

FRONTENACS 3 67’S 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Adrien Beraldo struck twice as the Frontenacs edged Ottawa.

Ryan Cranford scored the winner in the third for Kingston (13-44-2).

Graeme Clarke and Kody Clark had goals for the 67’s (44-10-5).

—

STING 6 BATTALION 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Hugo Leufvenius had two goals and an assist and Sean Josling also struck twice as the Sting downed North Bay.

Nick Grima and Franco Sproviero had the other goals for Sarnia (25-28-7).

Harrison Caines and Mitchell Russell scored for the Battalion (25-27-5).

—

COLTS 1 WOLVES 0 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Jason Willms scored the game’s lone goal 2:09 into overtime as Barrie blanked the Wolves.

Jet Greaves stopped all 37 shots he faced for the Colts (24-30-4).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 28 shots for Sudbury (35-17-5).

—

RANGERS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Rickard Hugg had the winner midway through the third period to lift the Rangers over Sault Ste. Marie.

Joseph Garreffa, Greg Meireles and Jonathan Yantsis rounded out the attack for Kitchener (28-26-4).

Ryan Roth, Keeghan Howdeshell and Jaromir Pytlik scored for the Greyhounds (38-13-7).

—

KNIGHTS 4 BULLDOGS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Kevin Hancock had a goal and an assist as the Knights doubled up Hamilton.

Billy Moskal, Adam Boqvist and Connor McMichael also chipped in for London (40-11-7).

Logan Morrison and Isaac Nurse found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (27-27-5).

—

GENERALS 5 STEELHEADS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel scored twice as the Generals got past Mississauga.

Matthieu Franche, Nando Eggenberger and Nicolas Mattinen supplied the rest of the offence for Oshawa (38-18-3).

Cole Carter, Richard Whittaker and Nicholas Canade had goals for the Steelheads (29-22-7).

—