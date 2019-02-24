Canada
February 24, 2019 2:59 pm
Updated: February 24, 2019 3:05 pm

Decision to give Notley a Blackfoot name, headdress at Lethbridge event being criticized

WATCH (Feb. 23, 2019): The 20th Annual International Peace Pow-Wow and Festival is soon to kick off in Lethbridge. This cultural event is one that draws in thousands from across the region for traditional Blackfoot song and dance. However, the event is drawing some criticism on social media, with people questioning the decision to give Alberta Premier Rachel Notley a Blackfoot name and headdress.

The 20th annual International Peace Pow-Wow and Festival kicked off in Lethbridge this weekend. This cultural event drew thousands from across the region for traditional Blackfoot song and dance on Saturday.

“This is the largest cultural event we hold in Lethbridge,” said Kim Gallucci, general manager of ENMAX Centre.

READ MORE: Lethbridge College receives Blackfoot name

The event is drawing criticism on social media with people questioning the decision to give Premier Rachel Notley a Blackfoot name — Aksitooskitsiphpaki meaning braveheart woman — and headdress.

“I don’t agree, I feel like it’s a slap in the face to First Nations people giving headdress to politicians that don’t care of our people,” Facebook user Lilian Crowshoe posted. “To them we are not human — white privilege at its best.”

“Who was consulted about this decision?” Dee Brown posted. “I’m pretty sure the general consensus of the population strongly disagrees about honouring a politician who has forsaken so many of our people.”

The decision to give Premier Rachel Notley a headdress at a Lethbridge event has generated criticism online.

Chris Chacon/Global News

Notley responded to criticism by saying, “I understand that within the community there’s debate on this practice. I think that’s a debate that should happen within the community. When we were invited by the leadership and by the elders, we wanted to honour that invitation and so we did.

“I hope the conversation carries on, and all I want to do is make sure we honour the gift that we’ve been given.”

READ MORE: Alberta children’s services minister receives traditional Blackfoot name from Piikani Nation

Event organizer Mary Ann Crow Healy said she was grateful the premier went to the festival.

“This is the only time that a premier has ever attended our event,” she said.

Healy called it a rare opportunity and something that she believes Notley and Lethbridge-East MLA Maria Fitzpatrick deserve.

“[Notley has] accomplished a lot as an individual and I’m inspired by the fact that she took over the government,” Healy said. “She’s not the only one that we will be showing our gratitude to.”

Fitzpatrick received a Blackfoot name while Leroy Little Bear — a recipient of the Order of Canada — and University of Lethbridge chancellor Charles Weiselhead were presented with an honour dance.

