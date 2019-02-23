YYC5 finds the perfect places in Calgary to pamper your pet

February is the month of love, and typically it’s us humans who benefit most.

But what about our furry friends?

A few weeks ago, the Global News Morning Show asked viewers to share their favourite spots in the city to show their pets some love.

Here are the top five places we were told to be the best when it comes to pampering your pets:

Marvellous Muttz is located in the city’s northwest and gives dogs of all kinds a relaxing grooming session.

The kennel-free parlour wants to make their four-legged clients comfortable and every grooming service includes a bath, nail trim and ear cleaning.

The team also offers a healing touch for animal treatment, which is said to help animals find mental and physical stability.

With multiple locations in the city, Bone and Biscuit offers up Canadian-made, environmentally-conscious treats and food for cats and dogs.

You can even get a budget-friendly meal plan designed to keep your furry kiddos healthy.

The store also carries a number of toys, collars, coats, boots and accessories to keep your pets looking cute and feeling comfortable through every season.

The Pampered Pooch Parlour sits just outside of Calgary in Chestermere.

Your pooch’s happiness is the parlour’s number one priority, so staff aim to create a calm, relaxing environment for every dog they meet.

At PPP, they also only use natural, eco-friendly products on every canine client to help ensure proper health and care.

In the northeast community of Bridgeland is award-winning Muttley Crew Organics.

This kennel-free salon opened back in 2009 and was the first environmentally-friendly and sustainable pet care business of its kind in North America.

Most of the products used are made in-house or locally sourced.

Along with grooming, the Crew also offer daycare and boarding services.

If your pup isn’t up for travelling or spending long hours at the spa, Canine Connections offers a mobile grooming service.

Everything your pooch could possibly need or want to look his or her perfect puppy self comes right to your door.

“I’ve always had a big passion for dogs, and I’ve always wanted a company working with dogs,” said owner Jenny Grant. “While researching different ideas … I came across mobile dog grooming. People love mostly the benefits it offers and just the convenience.”

Canine Connections ensures a stress-free service that, from start to finish for a full grooming experience, can take as little as an hour or as long as three depending on breed and size.