YYC5 finds your favourite Halloween haunts

In our ongoing series, #YYC5 on Global Calgary, we asked our social media followers to tell us where they like to get their Halloween haunt on.

What they came up with was a list that is purely petrifying!

For anyone planning on heading west, many Albertans told us they believe the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel is haunted.

A quick online search tells several stories of a ghost bride who many claim to have seen dancing through one of the century-old castle’s ballrooms. Others claim to have been helped by a friendly bellman named Sam. You may as well call him Casper — Sam the bellman did indeed work at the hotel but he died in 1976. We suggest you stop in and find out for yourself if the rumours are true. Be sure to report back to us, if you can.

READ MORE: Banff Springs Hotel among Canada’s spookiest places on Google Street View

A little bit closer to home, just east of Calgary, in Chestermere, is where you’ll find Dr. Giggles’ House of Pain. We find nothing funny about what our followers tell us are displays that look like they’re straight out of a horror movie. In its 11th year now, the house is open to the public — just bring along a donation for the local food bank and you’re in — of course it’s up to you to figure out how to get out!

Here in town, Winsport will be swapping out athletics for scares at Grim Manor. We’ve been told this year’s setup includes three separate haunted houses as well as live music and performances stretched out over 7,000-square-feet of sheer terror. Open for 10 nights, this is one of the longer-running attractions and according to www.grimmanor.ca, includes “incredible performances by Comedy Daredevil Ryan Stock & Amberlynn.”

READ MORE: 8 best horror movie travel destinations include 3 in Canada

The southeast community of Chapparel is home to the award-winning Haunted Wastelands. We hear this year’s frightful experience is new and like some of the others mentioned here, organizers of this home-grown haunt ask victims, er visitors, to bring a donation for the veteran’s food bank.

If you still have any nerves left, Haunted Calgary comes highly recommended. This Hollywood-inspired haunt is sure to fill your soul with unbridled horror with over 10,000 square feet of walk through haunted yard attraction, thousands of props including a massive animatronic Necromancer and no less than 60 live actors to make you jump and crawl out of your skin!

“Absolutely 100 per cent actor-driven haunted houses are far scarier (in my opinion) than anything you’re going to see with a prop,” said Haunted Calgary’s Christine Campbell, who is also known as the “HallowQueen.”

What started as a small family venture over two decades ago, Haunted Calgary now welcomes between 5,000 and 7,000 guests throughout the three-day attraction. It is volunteer-operated and while there is a cost to this scare, a donation to the Calgary Food Bank will save you two bucks off the gate admission.

“We hope to collect at least 5000 pounds of food,” said Campbell.

Profits from the gate will also be donated to the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society making this haunt scary good.