Shoppers Drug Mart in Alberta will no longer be open 24 hours

It’s a go-to place for many needing medicine in the middle of the night, but soon, customers won’t be able to shop overnight at Shoppers Drug Mart in Alberta.

Effective April 22, the eight around-the-clock stores in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer will be scaling back their hours to close at midnight.

The parent company, Loblaws, said it’s just not busy enough.

“Making the decision to reduce hours is never done lightly. We consider accessibility and convenience for our patients and balance that with ensuring the store is running efficiently and profitably,” Loblaws Public Relations said in a statement to Global News.

“After-hour demand has been so low, it is not practical to continue to operate these stores 24 hours.”

Calgary’s Mcknight Village location has already made the transition. The locations at Chinook Centre and North Hill will soon be shutting down at 12 a.m.

Other locations across the country are also going to be making the change.

Affected stores in Alberta that will be operating 8 a.m. until midnight are below:

Mcknight Village, Calgary

Chinook Centre, Calgary

North Hill S.C., Calgary

82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Namao Centre, Edmonton

Oliver Place, Edmonton

Ellerslie & 91st Street, Edmonton

Village Mall, Red Deer