PC Optimum points: Here’s what you need to know about Loblaw, Shoppers points merger

Loblaw announced Wednesday a new loyalty points program that will bring together Shoppers Drug Mart’s Optimum points with PC Plus program, creating a single, unified rewards system.

Starting Feb. 1, 2018, customers at Shoppers Drug Mart and any Loblaw Companies Ltd stores will collect points under one loyalty program dubbed PC Optimum.

“Keeping customers at the heart of our thinking, we created the single PC Optimum loyalty program to give Canadians the value they have come to trust, with the ability to earn more points and redeem them in more stores than ever before,” Galen G. Weston said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the new loyalty program.

What happens to my Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus points now?

Nothing. Members of both programs can continue to earn and redeem points as usual up until the launch of PC Optimum next year. On Feb. 1, points from both programs will merge to the new system at equal value as earned.

More points on Shopper’s Drug Mart purchases under new program

After the programs merge, consumers will receive 50 per cent more points than they do now for almost every dollar spent at the pharmacy chain. So, that’s 15 points earned with PC Optimum compared to the 10 on the current Shoppers program.

Cash in sooner

PC Optimum will allow members to redeem points at a lower benchmark then its current minimum of 20,000 PC Plus points. Members will be able to redeem at 10,000 under the new program.

Points per dollar

Under the new program, 10,000 PC Optimum points will equal $10 in redemption value. Currently, Shoppers Optimum members can redeem 8,000 points to receive $10 in savings. Under the current PC Plus program, 1,000 points equals $1 in redemption value.

Single card or app

Members will use one card to earn PC Optimum points across the Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart network. The app will work similar to the current PC Plus app, providing personalized offers based on the food and product you have purchased often.

Pharmaprix Optimum

Customers in Quebec will have until Jan. 31, 2018 to continue to earn and redeem Pharmaprix Optimum before having to redeem or convert the points over the PC Optimum on May 2.