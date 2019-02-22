Detroit Red Wings acquire Winnipeg’s Madison Bowey
Less than a year after winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, Winnipeg’s Madison Bowey is on the move.
Bowey was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings in a two-player trade with the Capitals on Friday.
The 23-year-old defenceman was dealt for fellow blueliner Nick Jensen, plus a fifth round draft pick. The Wings also picked up a second round selection as part of the swap.
Bowey has been scratched regularly for the Capitals this season, his second season with the Caps. He’s appeared in just 33 games and has dressed for only five contests since the start of January, during which he earned one goal and five assists.
He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals last spring but didn’t dress for a single playoff game.
Bowey is in the first season of a two-year contract that pays him $1 million per season. The former member of the Kelowna Rockets and Winnipeg Wild was selected by the Capitals in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.
