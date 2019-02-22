Detroit Red Wings acquire Winnipeg’s Madison Bowey

Less than a year after winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, Winnipeg’s Madison Bowey is on the move.

Bowey was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings in a two-player trade with the Capitals on Friday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired D Madison Bowey and a 2nd round pick in 2020 for D Nick Jensen and a 5th round pick (BUF) in 2019. pic.twitter.com/KZccFSatLK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 22, 2019

The 23-year-old defenceman was dealt for fellow blueliner Nick Jensen, plus a fifth round draft pick. The Wings also picked up a second round selection as part of the swap.

READ MORE: NHLer brings Stanley Cup to Winnipeg

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Bowey has been scratched regularly for the Capitals this season, his second season with the Caps. He’s appeared in just 33 games and has dressed for only five contests since the start of January, during which he earned one goal and five assists.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals last spring but didn’t dress for a single playoff game.

READ MORE: Madison Bowey returns home after winning gold at World Juniors

Bowey is in the first season of a two-year contract that pays him $1 million per season. The former member of the Kelowna Rockets and Winnipeg Wild was selected by the Capitals in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.