NHL’er brings Stanley Cup to Winnipeg

Hundreds of fans lined up at the Varsity View Community Club Saturday afternoon to meet NHL champion Madison Bowey and his special guest, Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The Winnipeg native and defenceman for the Washington Capitals, is a former Varsity View Falcon.

“My hockey career began here, at this great community club in this wonderful hockey city, and this is my chance to pay tribute to everyone who helped me get started, and encouraged me to keep going,” Bowey said.

It’s an NHL tradition for the players and staff of the Stanley Cup winning team to each get a day to take the trophy to a destination of their choosing.

Bowey said it was a no brainer to bring the cup back to the Varsity View Community Club and share it with the community.

“Playing minor hockey here, especially right behind us here in this rink, I think that’s where you truly love the game, and I think I had to come back and show that support, and show that love and how appreciative I am to this community.

The 23-year-old said he also wants to inspire the next generation of kids who dream of playing in the NHL too.

“Help the younger guys that are striving to be where I am right now, and I think if I can just come back and help out the community as much I can, it goes a long way.”

During his visit at the community centre, Bowey took the time to meet fans, take pictures and also signed autographs.

Bowey appeared in 51 games for the Capitals this season, registering 12 points and 24 penalty minutes.

