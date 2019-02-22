Snow falling in Metro Vancouver Friday, drivers urged to be cautious

With snow falling in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Friday, drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads.

Burnaby RCMP is asking drivers without snow tires to avoid Gaglardi Way on Burnaby Mountain until the snow has cleared.

Traffic Alert: Due to the adverse weather, we are asking drivers without snow tires to please avoid Gaglardi Way on Burnaby Mountain until snow has been cleared. Please be patient as snow plows clear the roads. @NEWS1130Traffic @AM730Traffic — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 22, 2019

In Vancouver, Boundary Road is also closed from 49th Avenue to SE Marine Drive due to the snow and ice on the hill.

Boundary Rd is currently closed from 49th Ave to SE Marine Dr due to an accumulation of snow & ice on the hill. Crews are anticipated to clear the corridor later this afternoon once the snowfall eases. #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/XTCCprW1ZX — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 22, 2019

Schools are also closing at noon in Mission due to the poor road conditions.

School buses will be taking elementary school children home first, followed by middle school students, and then high school students.

Roads are reported to be bad in areas such as Surrey, Vancouver, Langley and Coquitlam.

Coming down big time around Burquitlam sky train pic.twitter.com/FrjSEKf2Qe — right-said-red (@red_said) February 22, 2019

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with amounts between five and 10 centimetres expected.

It is expected to taper off to a few flurries and rain showers Friday afternoon.

