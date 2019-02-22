Weather
February 22, 2019 3:07 pm

Snow falling in Metro Vancouver Friday, drivers urged to be cautious

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

When you have to commute in heavy snow, packing your car with an emergency kit will help you be better prepared for the worst.

With snow falling in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Friday, drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads.

Burnaby RCMP is asking drivers without snow tires to avoid Gaglardi Way on Burnaby Mountain until the snow has cleared.

In Vancouver, Boundary Road is also closed from 49th Avenue to SE Marine Drive due to the snow and ice on the hill.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast for Friday

Schools are also closing at noon in Mission due to the poor road conditions.

School buses will be taking elementary school children home first, followed by middle school students, and then high school students.

Roads are reported to be bad in areas such as Surrey, Vancouver, Langley and Coquitlam.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with amounts between five and 10 centimetres expected.

It is expected to taper off to a few flurries and rain showers Friday afternoon.

