Snow falling in Metro Vancouver Friday, drivers urged to be cautious

With snow falling in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Friday, drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads.
Burnaby RCMP is asking drivers without snow tires to avoid Gaglardi Way on Burnaby Mountain until the snow has cleared.
In Vancouver, Boundary Road is also closed from 49th Avenue to SE Marine Drive due to the snow and ice on the hill.
READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast for Friday
Schools are also closing at noon in Mission due to the poor road conditions.
School buses will be taking elementary school children home first, followed by middle school students, and then high school students.
Roads are reported to be bad in areas such as Surrey, Vancouver, Langley and Coquitlam.
A snowfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with amounts between five and 10 centimetres expected.
It is expected to taper off to a few flurries and rain showers Friday afternoon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.