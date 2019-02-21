Weather
February 21, 2019 4:54 pm
Updated: February 21, 2019 4:55 pm

Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast on Friday

By and Global News

More snow is expected for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast.

Get ready for more snow.

A snowfall warning has now been issued by Environment Canada for Friday, Feb. 22.

Snowfall, with total amounts of five to 10 centimetres, is expected.

“Well, it’s almost hard to believe there’s snow in the forecast given the beautiful sunny day and temperatures at about six degrees [Thursday] afternoon, but overnight, clouds will thicken,” Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“At 4 a.m. or so [Friday] morning, we’ll have some snow begin and it looks like it will be wet snow, possibly mixed with rain right near the water.”

“Friday afternoon, above freezing temperatures will start to melt some of that newly-fallen snow.”

WATCH: Coverage of the snow in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Globalnews.ca:

The snowfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast.

It is unknown at this time if the snow will affect any school openings or transit.

TransLink has previously been running SkyTrains manually, to make sure the train system can keep operating.

More to come.

