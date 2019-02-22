Fan stuns crowd with astounding voice at Michael Bublé concert

Michael Bublé engaged with fans by inviting a couple up to the stage to sing with him during his concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in New York City.
Bublé invited 21-year-old Erin Bellucci from the front row of the crowd to sing her favourite song which happened to be Etta James’ At Last.
The music major at the University of Delaware shocked Bublé with her astounding voice.
“That was so beautiful,” Bublé told her once she stopped singing. “That may not be your last time here. That was incredible. Too incredible if you ask me.”
Global News spoke with Allison Bellucci, Erin’s sister who recorded the interaction between the pair.
“Erin has always been a star to our family and friends. At Last has been her go-to since she was 12 years old,” Allison told Global News.
She continued: “The moment I thought Michael was going to ask an audience member to sing I started jumping up and down to get his attention because I knew she’d absolutely rock it. This is all so exciting and I’m so proud of her. Huge thanks to Michael for really making her dreams come true.”
Erin posted about the moment on her Instagram page. “@michaelbuble thank you for letting me debut at Madison Square Garden. I am forever in awe of you and your talent,” she wrote.
Allison also posted about the moment on her Instagram page.
Here's the story: Right before Thanksgiving this restaurant I freelance for (The Drunken Horse NYC) through my business @awildflowerproject said they wanted to start to do live music. I immediately said, "my sister is a great singer she can be the first to try it out!" So we were in the back of this tiny bar and there is one table of strangers and one table of my friends. I'm introducing her to everyone saying she's going to sing and the table of very nice people say, "we are musicians, we can't wait!" Then after she was done a woman sitting at the table comes up to Erin and I and said, "that was great! Come see us at MSG in Feb! Email me for tickets." That was Michael Bublé's executive assistant…and we freak out in excitement. Then yesterday finally comes and we have no idea where the seats are walking into MSG – we have to pick the tickets up from will call…They are FLOOR tickets. About half way through he starts talking about shower songs and I just knew he was going to ask someone theirs. So I start yelling, "She can sing! She can sing!" and then…The rest is what you see here from my point of view! Amazing experience. I can't explain how excited and proud I am of my sister. We’ve been Bublé fans since we were little and this is all a dream. Thank you for all of the support! Please keep sharing! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ follow @misserinnancy #msg #michaelbuble #nyc #thevoice #americanidol #kellyandryan #astarisborn #grateful #share
The Bellucci sisters weren’t the only people to be invited up to sing with the Haven’t Met You Yet singer this week.
Michelle Johnstone, a director of marketing, joined Bublé on stage on Tuesday evening at his Washington, D.C. show.
The pair sang a duet of Bublé’s Everything.
She tweeted, “The most surreal thing happened last night. I sang in an arena in front of thousands of people… with @MichaelBuble! Incredible human being!
#michaelbuble #MBWorldTour #bucketlist #nevertoppingthisdatenight.”
Bublé quoted Johnstone’s tweet, saying, “Dreams came true for Michelle ! #MBWorldTour.”
Global News has reached out to Johnstone for comment.
