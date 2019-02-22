Police investigating after 2 snowmobiles reported stolen from cottage in Tiny Township

Police are investigating after two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a cottage in Tiny Township.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP on Monday, two snowmobiles were reported stolen from the detached garage of a cottage on Champlain Road.

Officers believe the snowmobiles were taken at around 4 a.m.

Police are now searching for a silver 2001 Ski-Doo Grand Touring with an Ontario licence plate 902751 and a yellow 1998 Ski-Doo MXZ with an Ontario licence plate reading 825462.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

