Police investigating after 2 snowmobiles reported stolen from cottage in Tiny Township

Police are investigating after two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a cottage in Tiny Township.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP on Monday, two snowmobiles were reported stolen from the detached garage of a cottage on Champlain Road.
Officers believe the snowmobiles were taken at around 4 a.m.
Police are now searching for a silver 2001 Ski-Doo Grand Touring with an Ontario licence plate 902751 and a yellow 1998 Ski-Doo MXZ with an Ontario licence plate reading 825462.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
