Kitchener woman arrested in connection with death of 20-month-old girl: police
A 27-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation involving the death of a toddler.
Waterloo Regional Police say they found a 20-month-old girl “without vital signs” at a home on Heritage Drive about noon on Thursday.
The officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. Life-saving measures continued as the toddler was transported to hospital. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday to determine the exact cause of death.
Police did not say what the relationship between the woman and the toddler was.
The woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
