Crime
February 22, 2019 9:09 am
Updated: February 22, 2019 9:11 am

Kitchener woman arrested in connection with death of 20-month-old girl: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

A 27-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation involving the death of a toddler.

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a 20-month-old girl “without vital signs” at a home on Heritage Drive about noon on Thursday.

READ MORE: Kitchener collision involving school bus, 2 cars leaves 1 injured

The officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. Life-saving measures continued as the toddler was transported to hospital. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday to determine the exact cause of death.

READ MORE: Waterloo police officer called to reports of online classified thefts 2 days in a row

Police did not say what the relationship between the woman and the toddler was.

The woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener toddler dies
Kitchener woman arrested
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloor regional police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.