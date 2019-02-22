Sports
February 22, 2019 1:37 am
Updated: February 22, 2019 2:06 am

The Special Olympics BC Winter Games officially opened with ceremony Thursday night

By Anchor/Reporter
Hundreds of athletes from around British Columbia gathered at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics BC Winter Games on Thursday night.

Organizers hope spectators come out to the events Friday and Saturday between Vernon and Silver Star Mountain, calling participants inspiring.

From bowling to speed skating, athletes told Global News they are ready to battle for medals.

A full list of events can be found here.

Athletes
Community Event Vernon
Kal Tire Place
Opening Ceremonies
Special Olympics
Special Olympics BC Winter Games
Vernon

