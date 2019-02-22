The Special Olympics BC Winter Games officially opened with ceremony Thursday night
Hundreds of athletes from around British Columbia gathered at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics BC Winter Games on Thursday night.
Organizers hope spectators come out to the events Friday and Saturday between Vernon and Silver Star Mountain, calling participants inspiring.
From bowling to speed skating, athletes told Global News they are ready to battle for medals.
