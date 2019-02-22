Voyageurs may have played their last game in Kingston

Forty-Five years of Voyageur hockey in Kingston could be coming to an end, according to several league sources.

On Wednesday evening, a league meeting was scheduled before it was cancelled due to weather, according to a league source. During that meeting, the owner of the Voyageurs and multiple other league sources say the agenda included the review of three proposed team sales, one of which was the Voyagers to a Collingwood investor’s group for $850,000.

The owner of the Voyagers, Dijana Oliver, confirmed that the proposed sale of the team was going to be discussed by the board, but would not confirm the price.

The Voyageaurs were in action Thursday night against the Oakville Blades, which could have been their final home game in the Limestone City. The quiet front office decisions on the future of the franchise, which was only disclosed behind closed doors at league meetings, was eventually leaked to season ticket holders and other loyal fans, which made for an emotional season finale at the Invista Centre.

“It is very sad, it’s sad for the community, it’s sad for Kingston. They’ve been here forever and I’ve watched them since I was little,” said Tiffany Williams, a long time fan of the Voyageurs, after hearing the news that the team could be sold and re-located.

Cliff Scott, a member of the team’s booster club, was in shock by the news. He said that over the years, he built relationships with the players and that the uncertainty of the team has cast a dark cloud on Kingston hockey.

The owner of the Voyagers spoke to Global News reporter Kraig Krause via phone call from Florida and said a number of details still haven’t been finalized and it could be the end of March before a deal could be made official.

The proposed sale of the Voyageurs is set to be revisited at the next board of governor’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26.