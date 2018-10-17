Kingston Voyageurs prepare for division foes

Brendan D’Agostino made quite the first impression with the Kingston Voyageurs of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League.

Acquired in a trade last week from Georgetown, D’Agostino tallied five points in his first two games with his new club.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” said the 20-year-old veteran from Stoney Creek.

D’Agostino is taking a carpentry course at St. Lawrence College in Kingston. He appreciates that the Raiders and Voyageurs were able to work out a deal, enabling him to resume his hockey career in the Limestone City.

“The guys have been amazing, helping me acclimatize to a new organization,” added D’Agostino.

“They’ve made me feel welcome and I’m thrilled to be here. Now it’s time to get down to work and move up the East Division standings.”

D’Agostino hopes to continue the success he had in Georgetown. Last year he finished with 50 points in 52 games. Voyageurs head coach Peter Goulet told D’Agostino to be himself and not to try to carry the offensive load.

“He’s giving me a lot of leeway,” continued D’Agostino.

“He’s told me to shoot the puck a little bit more. I used to be a playmaker but I’ve transformed my game and recently have found that scoring touch. I’ll just try to be the best player and best teammate I can be.”

The Voyageurs are currently 5-3-3 on the season. On Thursday at the Invista Centre they will host the Trenton Golden Hawks. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Vees will travel to Prince Edward County for a date with their arch-rivals, the Wellington Dukes.