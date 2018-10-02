Vees hope to continue their winning ways on Thursday

The Kingston Voyageurs are off to a fast start in the Ontario Junior ‘A’ Hockey League.

After eight games the Vees have lost only once in regulation time.

READ MORE: The Kingston Voyageurs are optimistic about the season ahead

Solid defence and the goaltending of Alexi Masanko and Jean-Phillip Moquin are big reasons why.

“They give us a chance to win every night,” said defenceman Jonathan Casella.

“We’ve done well so far,” added the 19-year old from St. Lin, Que.

“There’s always room for improvement, but right now we’re sticking to our systems and listening to our coaches and everything seems to be going our way. We need to keep it up to stay in the race for first place in the division with Cobourg, Wellington, Whitby and Trenton.”

Casella is one of 12 new faces in the line-up this season for the Voyageurs. One of the veterans returning for a third year is forward Nick Zarichny.

“We’ve really come together as a team in a short period of time,” said the 18-year-old Kingston native.

“We’re off to our best start in years,” added Zarichny, who played his minor hockey with the Greater Kingston Frontenacs and Quinte Red Devils in Belleville.

READ MORE: Owen Ramsay looks forward to playing for the Kingston Voyageurs

“This is my third year with the Vees and my role has increased. I’ve been named an assistant captain, which means added responsibility and leadership. In the past, a lot of older guys showed me the ropes, so now it’s my turn to do the same.”

The Voyageurs, under coaches Peter Goulet, Mark Major and Brandon Nadeau, are back in action Thursday night at the Kingston Invista Centre against the Lindsay Muskies. Game time is 7 p.m.