Hazmat team called after fuel leak aboard boat in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour

Fire crews and hazmat teams swarmed the seawall in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour after a report of a fuel leak aboard a docked boat on Thursday night.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Acting Asst. Chief Mike Sereda told Global News that the Coast Guard was initially called after a marina worker noticed the leak during an inspection.

Fire and hazmat crews were called in around 5 p.m., after Coast Guard officers smelled the fuel from the boat.

Dozens of crews responded and assessed the boat, finding roughly 15 gallons had leaked into its bilge, Sereda said.

Crews then started to drain the fuel and ventilate the cabin.

Sereda said no one was hurt and that there was no damage to the boat or the dock. None of the fuel spilled into the ocean either, he said.

Crews blocked off Hastings and Nicola Streets around the area to allow crews to access the scene.

The situation was wrapped up around 6:30 p.m.

