Edmonton police looking for human trafficking suspect

The Edmonton Police Service is looking to the public for help in locating a man suspected of human trafficking.

On Feb. 19, police responded to a call regarding an alleged assault at a hotel on Gateway Boulevard near 40 Avenue at around 11:45 am.

Officers were told a 19-year-old woman was recruited to come to Edmonton from Ontario to work in the sex trade industry. It’s alleged that the man arranged for clients to pay for sexual services with the woman while they travelled to Edmonton as well.

The woman was also reportedly given drugs against her will, assaulted and held captive in an Edmonton hotel room. It’s alleged that her debit card was used without her permission by the suspect, spending upwards of $2,200.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Kevin Myrthil. The 26-year-old recently moved from Montreal to Toronto, according to police.

Police said Myrthil fled the hotel before they arrived, and it’s suspected that he could be heading to B.C. He may have another female sex trade worker with him, according to a news release.

He’s described as five foot eight, 180 pounds and muscular with shaven hair on the sides of his head and dreadlocks on the top. He has multiple tattoos, including one that says “Moneyy” on his left eyebrow, stars tattooed under his right eye and the Haitian flag on his back.

He’s believed to be driving a 2017 black Grand Cherokee with a Quebec licence plate.

Myrthil is facing charges of human trafficking, administering drugs to overcome resistance, assault, unlawful confinement, intimidation and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information about Myrthil’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.