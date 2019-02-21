Montreal wants to spruce up parks, waterfront
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is planning to green up the city this spring and summer.
Over the next three years, $75 million will be available to improve waterfront access and renovate parks and playgrounds.
The lion’s share — $57 million — is earmarked for parks, while the remaining $18 million is being set aside for water.
Boroughs will have to apply for the funds and the money will be granted based on need.
Demographic factors like population size, poverty rates, waterfront access and number of parks based on a borough’s density, are some of the criteria for the money.
READ MORE: Montreal unveils plans for urban park over Ville-Marie tunnel
“We are really open, based on the needs of every boroughs,” Plante said during a Thursday morning press conference.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro is one borough hoping to benefit.
Officials have been working for more than a year to purchase a piece of waterfront property next to Rivière-des-Prairies in the eastern part of the borough.
A new chalet has been built and the borough plans to open the area to the public with a path and visiting space.
READ MORE: With federal, provincial go-ahead, Verdun beach set to open in 2019
Borough Mayor Jim Beis says he intends to apply for the additional funds.
“This green space will add to our waterfront property and create a small nature park if you will,” he told Global News.
There are 1,300 parks in the city.
Mayor Plante hopes the funds will help renovate some.
“The message we’re sending today is we’re giving you the ability or financial resources for boroughs to improve their parks for families and whole populations,” she said.
READ MORE: Montreal buys land from developers to conserve L’Anse-à-l’Orme
But Beis doubts the $57 Million will be enough.
“Something that could cost for one project several million dollars, well that 50 or so million doesn’t go very far,” he said.
Boroughs have until the end of March to apply for the funds.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.