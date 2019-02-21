Canada
Woman dies after being struck by train: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a woman has died after being struck by a train while walking in the Alta Vista area, near Pleasant Park Road.

Ottawa police say a woman has died after being struck by a train while walking in the Alta Vista area, south of the downtown core.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said emergency crews were called at 2:07 p.m. to the train tracks near Pleasant Park Road, just south of the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus.

Police officers are on scene investigating and have closed Pleasant Park Road to traffic between Leslie Avenue and Cavendish Road until further notice.

Police only described the woman as a pedestrian and said they aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

The spokesperson could not confirm which train was involved in the collision.

The multi-use train tracks run parallel to the Transitway, east of the Rideau River.

