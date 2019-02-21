Airdrie woman charged with fraud after buying cars, furniture

Less than a year after being charged with a dozen fraud-related offences in Crossfield, Alta., Cori Taylor has been charged with defrauding Airdrie businesses.

An Airdrie RCMP investigation looked into cases of a woman allegedly providing fake ID, forged signatures and fraudulent documents to a number of local businesses to obtain credit, and then used that credit to purchase “large amounts” of furniture and two vehicles.

Cori Katherine Taylor, 39, was arrested on Feb. 14 while she was leaving her home in an unregistered, uninsured vehicle, police said in a statement.

RCMP said a search of her home in the Luxstone neighbourhood later that day resulted in the seizure of “a large amount” of furniture.

Taylor, who police believe used the names Katherine Phillips and Kathryn Foster-Taylor to obtain credit fraudulently, was charged with 14 offences, including fraud over $5000, forgery, identity fraud and obtaining credit by fraud. Taylor was also charged with fabrication of evidence relating to a previous investigation by RCMP’s serious crimes branch.

Police said Taylor was remanded into custody for her Airdrie court appearance scheduled for Feb. 25.

RCMP confirmed to Global News that Taylor was also charged with 12 fraud-related charges on Oct. 25, 2017, after an investigation into missing funds from the Crossfield Elementary School “Whoo’s Crew” charity. Taylor’s husband, RCMP Const. Sean Taylor — suspended with pay since June 27, 2017 — was also charged with one fraud-related charge in that case.

RCMP also confirmed the 2017 case is currently before the court and the Taylors are due for sentencing on Feb. 26, 2019.