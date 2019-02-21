Police investigating after 2 injured in Huntsville collision

Police are investigating after a vehicle collision in Huntsville left two people injured.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m., a Dodge Caravan and a Toyota Avalon collided in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 at the intersection of Gryffin Lodge Road.

READ MORE: Man charged after police receive several complaints of erratic driving in Bracebridge

Officers say both drivers were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!