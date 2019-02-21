‘It’s the end of an era’: Wingham police disbands after 140 years

A small town of about 3,000 people has undergone a policing change that will see the end of a service that’s endured for more than a century.

After 140 years in operation, the Wingham Police Service officially disbanded at 12 p.m. Thursday.

The disbandment will see the town swap its local force for the North Huron OPP.

READ MORE: London’s top cop says changes to Police Services Act are long overdue

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“It’s the end of an era,” said Wingham chief of police Tim Poole, adding that the decision was a cost-saving measure that’s become a sign of the times.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to keep up to the standards which are evolving on a daily basis. I think it was inevitable.”

All officers under the Wingham banner have been hired by the OPP and will begin training on Monday. Those officers will then return to police Wingham under the integrated Huron County detachment.

READ MORE: Toronto police union, services board reach bargaining agreements

Poole is the one officer not making the transition.

Instead, retirement is on the way for Wingham’s final chief of police.

“I never thought I’d be the last one, I never wanted to be the last one.”

Poole plans to spend his days volunteering in the community and working with the Air Cadets.

— With files from Devon Peacock