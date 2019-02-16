Toronto police union, services board reach bargaining agreements

The Toronto Police Services Board and the union representing Toronto police officers have reached tentative agreements for collective bargaining points representing uniform and civilian staff.

The Toronto police board announced that they reached agreements with the Toronto Police Association in a news release Saturday afternoon.

“This follows two months of collective bargaining between the board and the association,” the statement said.

“These five-year tentative agreements will be taken to both the association membership and the board for ratification and approval in due course. Further details will be available once these processes are complete.”

The announcement comes around three weeks after the board approved an increase in the police budget of nearly $30 million.

The increase the budget includes the hiring of over 300 uniformed officers, 122 special constables 186 part-time retirees and 200 other civilian roles.

The relationship between the police association and the board has been tense recently as the union has been critical of police staffing levels in the wake of rising gun violence and record homicides last year.