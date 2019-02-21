Waterloo man arrested after child pornography investigation : police

A Waterloo man was arrested earlier this month on child pornography charges.

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation was sparked after complaints were received from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a man uploading child pornography last October.

The internet child exploitation unit of Waterloo police’s cybercrime branch investigated.

On Feb. 8, police arrested a 26-year-old man near Mayview Court and charged him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

