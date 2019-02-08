Waterloo police arrest Baden man in child pornography investigation
A A
Waterloo Regional Police say a man from Baden has been arrested in relation to a child pornography investigation.
A search warrant was executed on Friday after police received complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, according to a news release.
READ MORE: Police urge caution after 2nd late-night incident reported in Waterloo’s university district
The complaints alleged a man was uploading child pornography in August 2018.
A 20-year-old facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, along with possession of a prohibited weapon.
The suspect’s name was not released by police.
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.