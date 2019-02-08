Crime
Waterloo police arrest Baden man in child pornography investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 20-year-old man from Baden as part of a child pornography investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man from Baden has been arrested in relation to a child pornography investigation.

A search warrant was executed on Friday after police received complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, according to a news release.

The complaints alleged a man was uploading child pornography in August 2018.

A 20-year-old facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, along with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The suspect’s name was not released by police.

