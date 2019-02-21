Northumberland driver faces stunt driving charge on County Road 28

A man from Bewdley, Ont., faces stunt driving charges following a vehicle stop in the Municipality of Port Hope on Wednesday night.

Around 6:40 p.m., a Northumberland OPP officer clocked a sedan travelling 137 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along County Road 28.

Police say the eastbound Honda Civic continued to drive in an “aggressive and dangerous manner” while passing vehicles.

An officer eventually caught up to the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection of Dale Road and Burnham Street in Hamilton Township.

Bailey Logan Tolland, 24, of Bewdley, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving.

His licence was seized and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 27.

