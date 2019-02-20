Delta police officer stabbed breaking up assault in front of elementary school

An off-duty Delta police has been stabbed breaking up an assault outside an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently on scene at Immaculate Conception Elementary School on 119 Street.

The incident is not connected to the students at the school but happened in front, at approximately 3:05 p.m.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police said in a release.

“Information on their condition is not known at this time.”

Parents are being asked to go to 88 Avenue and 120 Street at the Desi Junction parking lot to pick up their children.

Police are asking everyone to respect instructions from the officers on the scene.

A suspect is in custody and police say the scene remains very active.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.