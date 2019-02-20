London in store for another bout of freezing rain Wednesday

Brace yourselves because the London region is in for another bout of wintry weather courtesy of Mother Nature.

A freezing rain warning is in effect, but the worst of the conditions isn’t expected to hit us until Wednesday afternoon and evening.

READ MORE: London could be hit with more freezing rain: Environment Canada

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“The system is expected to start spreading some snow across the Forest City beginning at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.,” said Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It won’t amount to too much, maybe a coating to a centimetre that will become mixed with ice pellets briefly in the early afternoon,” he said.

The snow is expected to change over to freezing rain around 3 p.m., and Kuhn said it should last for about three or four hours, until 6 or 7 p.m.

While the morning commute will be fine, Kuhn warned of an icy afternoon drive.

“Any untreated surface — be it a road, driveway, parking lot, or sidewalk — is probably going to become icy and slippery given that it’s been so cold lately and it’s going to take a bit to warm up,” he said.

With the temperature forecast to rise to 4 C by midnight, all the precipitation will change over to rain and should get rid of the ice fairly quickly, Kuhn said.

READ MORE: Snow piles up again as winter storm returns to South Coast

It’s likely to be an icy day, but according to Kuhn it won’t be anything like the system that hit London in early February.

“There will be freezing rain and it’ll slow things down and people should exercise caution,” he said.

“At most, it might be a couple millimetres of ice buildup, but it shouldn’t be as big as past storms. This one’s going to be moving fairly quickly and it’s not as strong as some previous weather systems we’ve had,” Kuhn said.

WATCH: TTC buses in need of a tow as winter storm freezes commutes

He added the wind will pick-up overnight and the gusty conditions will last through the day Thursday with temperatures falling back down to the zero mark.

— With files from Jess Brady