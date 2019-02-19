First-degree murder, sexual assault charges laid after woman’s death on Samson Cree Nation

A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including first-degree murder, after a woman’s death on the Samson Cree Nation late last week.

Maskwacis RCMP were called to a residence on the nation south of Edmonton at around 3:05 a.m. Friday. An unresponsive woman and an injured man were found at the home.

The woman, who has been identified by police as 33-year-old Shavannah Krystal Buffalo, was later pronounced dead by EMS.

RCMP said a man suffered minor injuries, but police did not release further information about the nature of the injuries.

A second man was taken into custody without incident, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy determined Buffalo’s death was a homicide but the cause of her death was not released.

Sheldon Joseph Jonah Applegarth, of Wetaskiwin, is charged with first degree murder, two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Applegarth remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on March 5.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but they are not looking for any other suspects.

The Samson Cree Nation is one of four First Nations in Maskwacis, which is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.