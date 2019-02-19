Guelph police investigating case of indecent exposure involving girl, 13

Guelph police say officers are investigating a case of indecent exposure after a man reportedly flashed a fake penis at a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Police said it happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Edinburgh Road and Honey Crescent, near the Speed River.

“The suspect did not make any attempt to grab the child and nothing was said,” police said. “The child was able to flee to her school and police were contacted.”

The suspect is described as white, between the ages of 40 and 50, and wearing all-black clothing including a black toque and black scarf.

Police are asking any drivers who were in the area and may have dash cam video to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A similar incident happened in June 2018 in the area of Royal City Park, but Guelph police have not indicated that the two are related.

