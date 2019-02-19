5 long guns, ATV stolen from Windsor-area seasonal home: N.S. RCMP

Police are investigating after five long guns and an ATV were stolen from a seasonal home in the Windsor area last month.

Windsor District RCMP believe the theft in Three Mile Plains, N.S., happened sometime between Jan. 21 and Jan. 25.

Police believe access to the building was made by prying the back door open. The garage door was also pried open, where the 2007 red Suzuki “Vinson 500” ATV and helmet were stolen.

The guns were stolen from a locked gun safe in a bedroom, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

