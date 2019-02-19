Northern Alberta crash causes sulphur leak

RCMP said the debris was cleared and traffic was moving again on Tuesday morning on a busy northern Alberta highway after a semi-trailer truck carrying molten sulphur rolled, resulting in a cargo leak.

The single-vehicle crash happened Monday on Highway 63, east of the community of Grassland.

Police said no one was hurt when the truck ended up in a ditch.

Detours were set up and officials expected it would take quite some time before the area was cleared.

There was no immediate word on how much sulphur leaked.

Grassland is about 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.

