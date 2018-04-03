Highway 63 reopens 2 weeks after crash caused ammonia leak

Highway 63 in northern Alberta is once again open to traffic, more than two weeks after a crash resulted in an ammonia leak.

In a release from Wood Buffalo RCMP on Tuesday, police said an environmental protection officer from Alberta Environment and Parks had confirmed the necessary cleanup had been completed.

At around 2:30 p.m. on March 19, a semi truck hauling two tankers collided with a road grader about 50 kilometres south of Fort McMurray. The crash caused ammonia to leak and diesel to spill. Traffic was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

The next day, police were able to open the highway to traffic in both directions, although the northbound lane was down to one lane as crews worked to repair and remove the grader from the scene.

Police continue to look for witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 780-788-4040.