London police officer follows vehicle for nearly 1 km before driver notices, pulls over

A little more than two months after a similar case involving a driver not making way for an ambulance, London police say another motorist wound up with a ticket for failing to pull over for an officer.

According to police, around 4 p.m. Monday an officer activated lights and sirens to pull a driver over near Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive.

The police cruiser had to follow the driver for almost a kilometre before the driver noticed and pulled over, police said. Officers say the driver wasn’t trying to get away but simply didn’t notice the officer.

The driver was handed a $490 fine as a result.

Back in early December, a motorist along Wellington Road carried on driving ahead of an ambulance that had its lights and sirens activated. That driver was also fined.

London police are reminding everyone to move to the right side of the roadway when you spot an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens on.