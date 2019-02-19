Halifax police reporting fatalities in Spryfield fire, at least 2 sent to hospital

Halifax Regional Police are at the scene of a fatal fire that occurred early Tuesday in Spryfield.

The blaze began just before 1 a.m. at a residence on Quartz Drive.

A man with life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital.

Police believe there may be more fatalities related to the incident.

Our deepest sympathies and thoughts to the family, friends and community who are effected by tonight’s tragedy in Spryfield. We are very proud of the efforts made by our members, they served the community honourably this morning. — Halifax Professional Firefighters (@HFXFirefighters) February 19, 2019

Emergency crews have closed the street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The fire remains under investigation.

— More to come

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!