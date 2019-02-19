Canada
Halifax police reporting fatalities in Spryfield fire, at least 2 sent to hospital

Halifax Regional Police are at the scene of a fatal fire that occurred early Tuesday in Spryfield.

The blaze began just before 1 a.m. at a residence on Quartz Drive.

A man with life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital.

Police believe there may be more fatalities related to the incident.

Emergency crews have closed the street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The fire remains under investigation.

— More to come

