Rainn Wilson from ‘The Office’ coming to Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

American actor, comedian and writer Rainn Wilson will be appearing at the 2019 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Wilson is arguably best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office (US), but more recently played Harry Mudd on Star Trek: Discovery and Morris on The Meg.

He will make his debut Canadian convention appearance during the Calgary expo, which runs from April 25 to 28 at Stampede Park.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Other previously announced guests set to attend the 2019 expo include Rose McIver (iZombie), Mark Sheppard (Supernatural), Peter Weller (RoboCop, RoboCop 2), Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl), David Harbour (Hellboy, Stranger Things), Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), Zachary Levi (Shazam, Chuck), Tom Welling (Smallville), Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) and Sean Astin (Goonies, Lord of The Rings.)

Michael J. Fox and cast members from the Back to the Future trilogy will also appear as part of a special event on Friday, April 26.

Tickets are available online at calgaryexpo.com.