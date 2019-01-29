Great Scott! Cast of ‘Back to the Future’ to reunite at Calgary Expo 2019

This is heavy.

One year after Michael J. Fox was forced to cancel an appearance at the Calgary Expo, another reunion between the cast of Back to the Future is in the works.

The cast of the wildly popular trilogy is set to appear at the Calgary Expo on Friday, April 26.

The event will see all of the main characters from the series reunite, including Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christoher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines), Tom Wilson (Biff) and James Tolkan (Mr. Strickland).

“We’re thrilled that Mr. Fox and the rest of the cast wanted to make this dream come true for Calgary fans,” Calgary Expo founder Kandrix Foong said in a media release Tuesday.

“There was no question we’d do everything we could to make it happen, and we’re thrilled they were so enthusiastically on board to do it with us.”

The cast was meant to appear at the expo last year. However, Fox had to cancel due to an urgent medical event.

Tickets to the Back to the Future reunion are sold separately from the Calgary Expo tickets. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday.

In addition to the main reunion event, the cast members will appear at the Calgary Expo throughout the weekend.

Other celebs set to appear at this year’s Calgary Expo include David Harbour, Pamela Anderson, Zachary Levi, Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum and Sean Astin.