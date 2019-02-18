60-year-old man dies following assault in Surrey, homicide team called in

Homicide investigators have taken over a crime scene at an apartment complex in Surrey after a 60-year-old man was found seriously injured.

Police tape is up at the Bristol Estates in the Whalley area, near the intersection of 133 Street and 105 Avenue.

RCMP officers were called to the scene Sunday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. following a report of an assault.

When they arrived they found the man unconscious and say his injuries were “consistent with foul play.” He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe this occurrence is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and believe it was an isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety.

Police are blocking access to a number of suites, a walkway and parking spaces Monday while they investigate.

Good morning. We are live at Bristol Estates in Surrey where homicide investigators have just arrived. There has been a police presence at this Whalley apartment complex since yesterday but details about what happened remain slim. More on @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/ayZpSOmvoe — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) February 18, 2019

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca . Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

