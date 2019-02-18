Crime
February 18, 2019 12:57 pm

60-year-old man dies following assault in Surrey, homicide team called in

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Police on scene at the Bristol Estates in Surrey Monday morning.

Neetu Garcha / Global News
A A

Homicide investigators have taken over a crime scene at an apartment complex in Surrey after a 60-year-old man was found seriously injured.

Police tape is up at the Bristol Estates in the Whalley area, near the intersection of 133 Street and 105 Avenue.

RCMP officers were called to the scene Sunday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. following a report of an assault.

When they arrived they found the man unconscious and say his injuries were “consistent with foul play.” He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe this occurrence is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and believe it was an isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety.

Police are blocking access to a number of suites, a walkway and parking spaces Monday while they investigate.

Police tape up at the Bristol Estates in Surrey Monday.

Neetu Garcha / Global News

Police tape up at the Bristol Estates in Surrey Monday.

Neetu Garcha / Global News

READ MORE: IHIT looking for 2 vehicles in Kiran Dhesi murder case

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bristol Estates Surrey
Homicide surrey
Homicide team Surrey
IHIT
Surrey crime scene
Surrey IHIT
Surrey IHIT crime scene
Surrey RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.