Canada
February 18, 2019 10:19 am
Updated: February 18, 2019 10:34 am

Ontario man dies after snowmobile hits tree in Minnesota, police say

By Staff The Associated Press

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Melvyn Russell MacDonald of Fort Frances, Ont.

File / Global News
A A

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say an Ontario man has died in a snowmobile crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash on the Cook Area Snowmobile Trail just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Top 5 sports and activities that land Canadians in the hospital

Authorities say the crash happened on a straight part of the trail just after a curve.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Melvyn Russell MacDonald of Fort Frances, Ont., was second-to-last in a larger group of snowmobilers when he left the trail and struck a tree.

MacDonald was thrown from the snowmobile and died at the scene.

WATCH: Global News’ past coverage of tragic snowmobile collisions 

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fatal Snowmobile Crash
Melvyn Russell MacDonald
ontario man snowmobile crash
ontario man snowmobile crash minnesota
Snowmobile
Snowmobile Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.