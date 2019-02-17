Car in East Vancouver Superstore parking lot consumed by fire

Shoppers at the Real Canadian Superstore in East Vancouver found themselves with a front row seat to a firefighting display on Saturday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was called to the parking lot of the store at 12th Avenue and Rupert Street around 2:15 p.m., where a car had burst into flames.

Assistant Fire Chief David Boone said the driver of a 1995 Volkswagen Golf had noticed smoke coming out of the dashboard of his car.

He pulled over, exited the car and called 911 before it caught fire.

Witnesses at the scene report hearing the gas tank of the car explode.

When crews arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put it out and remained on scene for about an hour before it was towed away.

Boone said the fire is not considered suspicious, and that it is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction under the hood.

