Kelowna Rockets shut out by visiting Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets were shut out by the visiting Vancouver Giants in WHL action at Prospera Place on Saturday night.

The Giants won 2-0 thanks to goals from Jared Dmytriw and David Tendeck.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets defend safety practices, decline to comment on proposed head trauma lawsuit

Kelowna goalie Roman Basran was named the third star of the game for keeping the team in contention, turning away 26 of the 24 shots he faced.

The loss extends the Rockets’ losing streak to two games.

Watch: Kelowna Rocket defenceman Lassi Thomson ranked 14th overall by NHL Central Scouting

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

On Friday, the visiting Everett Silvertips bested the Rockets 3-1.

Both the Vancouver Giants and Everett Silvertips have clinched playoff births.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Lassi Thomson exceeding all expectations

Kelowna is headed to Vancouver Island for a double-header on Monday and Tuesday against the Victoria Royals.

The Rockets are back on home ice on Saturday, Feb. 23 against their regional rival, the Kamloops Blazers.

With only 12 games left in their regular season, the Rockets are sitting in the third and final playoff spot in the B.C. Division.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets facing back-to-back games after week-long hiatus

If they fall out of third place, they’ll have to battle it out for the two Western Conference Wild Card playoff berths.