Here’s what is open and closed in New Brunswick on Family Day 2019

New Brunswickers are set to celebrate Family Day on Monday and Global News has everything you need to know about what is open and what is closed.

Groceries and Alcohol

All NB Liquor and Cannabis NB stores will be closed on Family Day.

Sobeys, Walmart and Atlantic Superstore outlets are closed.

Retail and services

City hall offices in Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton are closed.

UNB campuses, Mount Allison, NBCC and other post-secondary schools are set to have no classes, although some facilities remain open.​

Regent Mall in Fredericton, N.B., and McAllister Place in Saint John, N.B., will be closed

Federal Services

Family Day has been designated as a holiday by provincial legislation and does not apply to federal services.

That means Service Canada offices will be open, mail delivery will be in service and Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours.

Transit and road closures

Saint John Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule, while Codiac Transportation and Fredericton Transit will not be operating.

