Here’s what is open and closed in Halifax on Heritage Day 2019

Monday is Heritage Day in Nova Scotia and that means some places are closed for the holiday.

Here’s what’s open throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality on Heritage Day.

Groceries and Alcohol

All Sobey’s and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed on Heritage Day.

All NSLC locations throughout the province will be closed.

Harvest Wines and Spirits is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Propeller Cold Beer Stores will be open, with their Dartmouth location open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Halifax location open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Private liquor store Bishop’s Cellar will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Wine and Spirits, WestSide Beer, RockHead and Harvest Wines will all be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shopping

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Sunny Side Mall and stores at the Dartmouth Crossing will be closed.

Municipal services

All branches of the Halifax Public Library will be closed.

Halifax Transit will be operating on its holiday schedule, although service adjustments are set to roll out on Monday.

The municipality’s 311 call centre will be open, as will the Emera Oval in the Halifax Common.

Federal services

Heritage Day has been designated as a holiday by provincial legislation and does not apply to federal services.

That means Service Canada offices will be open, mail delivery will be in service and Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours.