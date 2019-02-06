Canada
February 6, 2019 2:33 pm
Updated: February 6, 2019 2:50 pm

New stat holiday proposed to mark Indigenous reconciliation set for Sept. 30

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE (2018): Residential school survivors honoured in Standoff during Orange Shirt Day

A A

OTTAWA — Sept. 30 might become a new statutory holiday commemorating victims of residential schools.

The House of Commons heritage committee approved a measure Tuesday to make the last day of September a National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

READ MORE: Why Canada’s new stat holiday may not mean a day off for everyone

That date is already used as an informal occasion to commemorate the experiences of residential-school students, called Orange Shirt Day.

It’s called that in memory of a piece of a clothing one First Nations girl in British Columbia had taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in 1973.

READ MORE: Holiday to mark legacy of residential schools spurs range of reactions

The heritage committee put the new federal holiday into Bill C-369, which also creates a National Indigenous Peoples’ Day on June 21 — one day would be for commemoration, the other for celebration.

The bill has yet to go to the Commons for a final vote.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
House of Commons
Indigenous
indigenous reconcilation
National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Orange Shirt Day
Residential School
truth and reconciliation holiday

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.