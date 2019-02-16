Calgary parking ban starts Monday as the snow flies

The City of Calgary announced a snow route parking ban that will be effective on Monday, Feb. 18 at noon.

Officials said it’s due to increased and consecutive snow events during the cold snap.

“Crews have been working around the clock since before the snow started falling on Friday,” said roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy on Saturday.

“We’ve seen numerous snow events in the past few weeks coupled with frigid temperatures that continue challenging our snow clearing efforts. The parking ban will help us make good progress on our bus routes and connector roads.”

The ban is expected to last up to 72 hours after major traffic routes have been cleared.

“We’re right now focused on the high-volume roads, your Crowchilds and Glenmores, while the snow continues to fall,” McGeachy said. “As soon as it stops falling, that starts our clock and we start working down our priority list.”

McGeachy said crews’ work is dictated by the snow, which he expects to stop by Sunday morning. He said the main focus with slippery roads is traction, so crews are putting out gravel and sanding chips.

“When temperatures get below -10 C, our melting materials typically don’t have an effect,” he said. “So the temperatures have stayed frigid cold and we’re not putting salt or chlorides out there because it’s going to be ineffective.”

Calgary’s snow removal budget runs Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. McGeachy said the city is well within the $40.4 million parameter.

If vehicles are parked on the routes, they could be ticketed and towed.

Are you affected by the parking ban? Find out here.

